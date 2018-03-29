'Shoot rapists in public': BJP MP RP Sharma's radical solution for rape is shooting squads and 10 years in jail

Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Assam's Tezpur RP Sharma on Wednesday sparked controversy when he said that "those who commit heinous crimes like rape must be shot in public".

"There should be shooting squads set up to deal with rapists. There should be a punishment of minimum 10 years in prison for assaulting, molesting or touching a woman," The Asian Age further quoted the MP as saying.

On Tuesday, the Delhi Assembly passed a resolution seeking amendments to existing laws to make stalking a non-bailable offence and to award the death penalty to those convicted of raping minors.

The resolution, moved by AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj, had demanded that the Delhi government present a Bill asking the Centre to amend the law. Aam Aadmi Party MLA Alka Lamba had demanded that the government make stalking a non-bailable offence in an anti-stalking bill.

Delhi home minister Satyendar Jain had told the House that the government would present the Bill seeking amendments. "The government will table the Bill. It will be sent to the Centre once it is passed by the Delhi Assembly," Jain had said.

The minister had added that he hoped the Centre would not object to it.

"The law should be amended to make stalking a non-bailable offence. The law should also be amended to make juvenile rape punishable with the death penalty," the resolution had stated.

With inputs from PTI