Shivraj Singh Chouhan says buying crops below MSP a crime, announces measures to stabilise rates

Bhopal: Before ending his 28-hour-long fast, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh on Sunday announced a series of measures for farmers, including declaring purchase of farm produce below the minimum support price a criminal act.

"Any purchase of farm produce below the minimum support price (MSP), declared by the Centre, would be considered a criminal act in Madhya Pradesh," he told a gathering at BHEL's Dussehra Maidan in Bhopal, the venue of his fast.

He also announced that the agricultural land would be acquired only after the consent of the farmer.

The leader, who faced heat over the violent farmer stir in Madhya Pradesh, broke his fast with a glass of coconut water offered by former state chief minister Kailash Joshi.

Chouhan said he studied the Swaminathan Committee report, submitted in 2002, last night and has taken several decisions based on its recommendations.

"The state government would establish 'Kisan Bazaar' (farmers' market) within the area under all municipal bodies. We will also adopt system of Amul Dairy Cooperatives to purchase milk in the state," he said.

He also announced that a copy of 'Khasra' (land document) would be sent free of cost at the doorstep of the farmers every year.

"Now, the farmers will not need to visit the offices for getting the copy of 'Khasra'," he added.

Further, Chouhan announced to set up a state land use advisory service to ensure better and profitable use of the agricultural land.

He also reiterated that the government was setting up a Rs 1,000 crore price stabilisation fund to purchase the farm produce at the MSP.

Besides, Agricultural Costs and Marketing Commission would also be set up to ensure better prices of the farm produce compared to the cost of crops, the chief minister added.

The farmers in the villages would get patta of the plot to construct their own house, he said, adding the tribal people would also get the pattas of land which is under their possession.

Chouhan had launched his indefinite fast for "peace restoration" on Friday amid violent farmer protests in western Madhya Pradesh, especially in Dewas and Mandsaur districts over the last ten days.

The farmers' protest, which began on 1 June, took a violent turn on 6 June, when five persons were killed in police firing at Mandsaur.

The farmers' protest witnessed bandh and arson as the agitation spread in other districts of Madhya Pradesh.