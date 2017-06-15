MP farmers' strike: Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces Rs one crore compensation for victims' kin

Mandsaur: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who is on a two-day visit to Mandsaur that saw widespread protests by farmers, on Thursday offered prayers at the Shri Pashupatinath Temple in Mandsaur for peace and harmony in the area.

Chouhan told the media that he prayed for prosperity, peace and harmony in the area, that saw five farmers killed in police firing during protests.

The chief minister had on Wednesday met the families of the farmers killed in police firing during the protest on 6 June.

Chouhan, who has pledged to provide jobs and one crore rupees in compensation to each of the families of the dead farmers, assured them that the amount would be credited in their bank accounts.

The state government will also provide compensation to the shopkeepers and other locals whose properties were damaged during the protests.

Curfew was clamped in Mandsaur district earlier this month after five farmers were killed in police firing and another succumbed to his injuries during widespread protests demanding loan waiver and remunerative prices for their produce.