Shivraj Singh Chouhan hails SC verdict on triple talaq, urges govt to bring in legislation soon

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday hailed the Supreme Court's ruling on triple talaq and urged the central government to bring a legislation in the matter soon.

"I welcome the Supreme Court's ruling on triple talaq. I request the central government to bring in a legislation in this regard soon," Chouhan tweeted.

ट्रिपल तलाक़ जैसी प्रथाएँ हमारी बहनों,बेटियों के लिए मानसिक व सामाजिक प्रताड़ना के समान हैं एवं आधुनिक भारतीय समाज के विकास में भी बाधक हैं। — ShivrajSingh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) August 22, 2017

"Our sisters and daughters are suffering mental and social harassment due to this practice of triple talaq which also hinders development of modern Indian society," he said in another tweet.

The apex court on Tuesday held triple talaq being practised by the Muslim community as "unconstitutional", "arbitrary" and "not part of Islam".

A five-judge constitutional bench by a 3:2 majority judgement said there is no constitutional protection for triple talaq. The top court also asked the government to come out with a law in this regard within six months.