Shiv Sena's attempt to hoist tricolour in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar foiled; six detained

Srinagar: Six activists of the Shiv Sena were detained in Srinagar on Wednesday as police thwarted their bid to hoist a tri-colour at Lal Chowk, an official said.

The Shiv Sena activists arrived at Ghanta Ghar (Clock Tower) in two vehicles and were taken into preventive custody as soon as they alighted, a police official said.

The detained activists were taken to the Police Station Kothibagh where they were released after completing legal formalities, the official said.

The Jammu unit of the Shiv Sena had sent a special team to hoist the national flag in Srinagar following National Conference president Farooq Abdullah's remarks on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir last week.

"They (Centre and BJP) are talking about raising the flag in PoK. I ask them to go and raise the tricolour at Lal Chowk in Srinagar. They cannot even do that and they are talking about PoK," Abdullah had said.

Abdullah had said this while defending his earlier comment that PoK did not belong to India.

The outfit's state chief Dimpy Kohli had said that time was not too far when the tricolour would be hoisted in PoK as well.