Sheikh Nabi Ahmed arrested in Pakistan: India seeks consular access to Mumbai man booked for illegal entry

India has sought consular access to Sheikh Nabi Ahmed, the Indian national arrested in Pakistan on 19 May after he failed to produce any travel or visa documents, CNN-News 18 reported. Paksitan, however, has not yet to respond to India's request.

Ahmed resides in Jogeshwari (East) with his family. The address on Sheikh's passport is of Jogeshwari (East) but according to the Meghwadi Police, Sheikh sold his property almost five years ago and has now shifted to someplace in Jogeshwari (West), the police said.

According to Pakistan police, Sheikh was walking along Nazimuddin Road in Sector F-8 area of Islamabad when he was stopped at a check post. Police demanded to check his visa documents after he told them that he was an Indian. However, Ahmed could not produce any document and was taken into police custody.

He has been booked for illegal entry and stay in the country under Section 14 of Foreigners Act 1946 and sent to jail on judicial remand.

The arrest came days after the International Court of Justice stayed the execution of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of "involvement in espionage and sabotage activities" against the country.

Pakistan claims its security forces arrested him from its restive Balochistan province on 3 March last year after he reportedly entered from Iran. However, India maintains that he was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Navy.

Jadhav's case is the latest flash-point in the tensions between Pakistan and India. India has requested consular access to Jadhav 16 times over the past one year, which Pakistan has denied.

