Sheena Bora murder case: Special CBI court allows Peter Mukerjea to examine driver Shyamvar Rai's phone

Mumbai: A special CBI court which is conducting trial in the Sheena Bora murder case on Saturday allowed former media baron Peter Mukerjea's plea seeking to examine approver Shyamvar Rai's mobile phone.

The phone and its SIM card are in the custody of the Bandra magistrate court, where Rai is facing a case under the Arms Act.

Peter Mukerjea's lawyers wanted access to Rai's phone in order to cross-examine him further.

Rai, Mukerjea's former driver and one of the accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, had turned approver (prosecution witness) and was granted pardon by the court.

Special CBI judge JC Jagdale on Saturday also allowed Peter Mukerjea's plea seeking the log book of a police vehicle used by suburban Khar police when they arrested Rai in 2015.

Rai had been detained illegally a few days prior to his formal arrest, Mukerjea's lawyer had alleged earlier.

However, the court rejected his request seeking call detail records (CDR) of inspector Dinesh Kadam, former investigating officer of the case, and sub-inspector Ganesh Dalvi, who arrested Rai in the Arms Act case.

The April 2012 murder of Sheena Bora, daughter of Indrani, Peter's wife, from an earlier relationship, came to light in August 2015 after Rai, arrested for illegal possession of a firearm, told police about the murder.

It led to arrest of Indrani, her former husband Sanjeev Khanna, and later Peter Mukerjea.