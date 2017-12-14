Sheena Bora murder case: Shyamvar Rai denies he harboured 'evil intentions' against victim

Mumbai: Accused-turned-approver in the Sheena Bora murder case Shyamvar Rai on Wednesday told a court in Mumbai that he harboured no evil intentions against the deceased as claimed by the defence lawyers.

Niranjan Mundergi and Shreyansh Mithare, lawyers of accused Sanjeev Khanna, told Rai that he was keeping her photograph at his residence which too was denied by him.

Rai told the court it was not necessary for him to keep Sheena's photograph with him.

Mundergi and Mithare claimed that police had detained Rai and started interrogating him about disappearance of Sheena before Rai's actual arrest in August 2015.

Rai also told the court that on the day of Sheena's murder in April 2012, he did not notice how much liquor Sheena's brother Mikhail had consumed.

According to CBI, Mikhail was also supposed to be killed along with Sheena but the accused later dropped the plan.

The murder came to light in August, 2015 after Rai, arrested in another case, spilled the beans and Mumbai police arrested key accused Indrani Mukerjea, her former husband Sanjeev Khanna, and Rai.

Later, Indrani's husband Peter Mukerjea, a former media businessman, was also arrested. The victim was also in a relationship with Peter's son.