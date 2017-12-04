Times Now tweets wrong Shashi's death: Tharoor says reports of demise premature, channel apologises

As news of actor Shashi Kapoor's death was shared by several on micro-blogging site Twitter, news channel Times Now became the butt of all jokes when they tweeted out this:

"Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar remembering Shashi Tharoor on his sad demise said he is one producer who got parallel cinema on the front."

The goof didn't go unnoticed as soon the channel was trolled for mistakenly saying 'Tharoor' instead of Kapoor.

ANI journalist Nishant Singh noticed this error and promptly tweeted a screenshot to the Congress leader. To make matters worse for Times Now, Tharoor tweeted at Singh and assured the denizens of Twitter that he was still alive. "We're getting condolence calls in the office! Reports of my demise are, if not exaggerated, at least premature," he quipped.

We're getting condolence calls in the office! Reports of my demise are, if not exaggerated, at least premature. @TimesNow#ShashiKapoorhttps://t.co/nbtZGcdQTa — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 4, 2017

The erroneous tweet in question was meant to report the demise of veteran actor Shashi Kapoor. The actor breathed his last in Mumbai after battling a prolonged illness.

In fact, Tharoor had tweeted his condolences minutes before the erroneous Times Now tweet. In that tweet as well, he joked that his office got two calls from journalists about his reportedly serious ill-health.

I feel a part of me is gone. A great actor, smart, cosmopolitan, impossibly handsome & w/a name that was often confused w/mine. (My office got two calls from journalists today about my reportedly serious ill-health!) I will miss #ShashiKapoor. Condolences2his family&all his fans pic.twitter.com/fSz3jafPZJ — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 4, 2017

Times Now apologised for the error, wishing good health to Shashi Tharoor.