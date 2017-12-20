Shallow fog engulfs Delhi: 54 trains delayed, 12 rescheduled; poor visibility hits air traffic

New Delhi: A layer of shallow fog engulfed the national capital this morning resulting in delay of 54 north-bound rail services and rescheduling 12 others.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 9.4 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, the MeT office said.

"Fifty-four north-bound trains were running behind scheduled while departure of 12 trains were rescheduled keeping in mind the bad weather conditions," a senior railway official said.

The poor visibility due to fog also affected the air traffic.

The visibility was recorded at 800 meters and the humidity was 88 percent at 8.30 am.

The MeT has forecast mainly clear skies for the day and the maximum temperature is expected to settle at 27 degrees Celsius.

On Tuesday, the minimum and maximum temperatures settled at 8.8 degrees Celsius and 26.2 degrees Celsius respectively.