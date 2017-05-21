Seven-year-old dies in ambulance after Noida homebuyers' protest blocks traffic

Noida : A seven-year-old boy suffering from high fever lost his life on Saturday after the ambulance that was taking him to hospital got stuck in a traffic jam, according to media reports.

The Noida police said that it had taken note of the media reports about a child's death but had not received any complaint or information in this regard, till now.

According to reports, the boy, Luv Kush, a resident of Firozabad and was being taken to AIIMS in an ambulance as he was suffering from high fever.

An Agra doctor had referred him to AIIMS.

The ambulance got stuck in a traffic jam caused by homebuyers' protest, according to media reports.

Satish Chandra, SHO Expressway police station said,"We had received information about home-buyers blocking the expressway. A police team was sent and the protesters were dispersed."

"Regarding the death of the boy, we have no information from victim's family. We came to know through media reports."

A FIR has been registered against the 250 protesters under sections of the Indian Penal Code dealing with rioting and unlawful restraint, a police official said.

SSP Love Kumar said, "Police was trying to connect with the victim's family members."