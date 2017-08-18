Separatist leader Mirwaiz Farooq says Kashmir problem cannot be resolved by killing militants

Srinagar: Senior separatist leader Mirwaiz Umer Farooq said on Friday that unless the Kashmir issue was resolved in line with the aspirations of Kashmiris, killing one militant will only produce 10 more.

Addressing a huge Friday congregation at the Jamia Masjid in the old city, the Mirwaiz said: "Aggression and repression can never resolve issues but only aggravate them.

"As long as there is repression and force as the state response, you may kill one (militant), but 10 more will stand up. Killing them (militants) is no solution as is evident from the huge attendance at their funerals," he said.

The leader of the moderate wing of the Hurriyat Conference said the people of Jammu and Kashmir were waiting for a final resolution of their political problem which alone, he added, will end their suffering.

He said a resolution of the issue was possible provided there was willingness to accept facts with "compassion, humanity and mutual respect".

Authorities on Friday lifted the six-week-long house arrest restrictions imposed on the Mirwaiz after which he offered Friday prayers at the Jamia Masjid and delivered his weekly sermon.