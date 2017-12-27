Senior Al-Qaeda commander calls for waging war in Kolkata, New Delhi to achieve victory in Kashmir

A senior Al-Qaeda commander said that the key to victory in Kashmir lies in waging war on Indian cities and called for "expanding war against India" in a video clip released on jihadist forums online, according to several media reports.

Urges For Expanding War Against India To Defend Kashmir, Accused the Indian Army & Hindu Government Made Kashmir As A War Zone In The 2nd Episode Of An Interview Series.

"India is already using 600,000 troops just to hold on to Kashmir," Usama Mehmood, Al-Qaeda's subcontinent second-in-command said in the video, according to a report in The Indian Express. "If it (India) is attacked in Kolkata, Bangalore and New Delhi, it will come to its senses and release its grip on Kashmir."

Mehmood said that in order for the plan to succeed, "it is necessary that the jihadi movement becomes strong at the level of the subcontinent, and Muslims in the whole region stand behind the Kashmiri people."

On Monday, Al-Qaraar, another militant organisation, released a video pledging alliance to the Islamic State’s head Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, according to a report in Scroll.

In that video, an armed militant who called himself Abu-ul-Braa Kashmiri urged Zakir Musa to join the jihadist group Islamic State. The video appeared to have been shot near the Jamia Masjid in Srinagar using a handheld camera.

According to a report in The Hindu, the Al-Qaraar group released a poster that carried threats of attacks in India on 3 December. Both terrorist groups — Islamic State and Al-Qaeda — have been posting several provocative messages to promote their propaganda in India, as per the report.

The Indian security establishment is particularly concerned with Al-Qaraar, which has been posting Kashmir-centric messages, an unidentified senior officer told The Hindu.