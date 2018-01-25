Security stepped up in Maharashtra for Republic Day celebration; Anti-Terrorism cells deployed in sensitive areas

Mumbai: An alert has been issued across Maharashtra to maintain law and order and security beefed up in view of the Republic Day celebration on Friday, a top police official said on Thursday.

The security has been stepped up at all the vital installations and sensitive locations in Mumbai, he said.

"We have issued an alert in the state on the basis of inputs from the central agencies for the Republic Day celebrations," Director General of Police (Law and Order) Bipin Bihari told PTI.

The superintendents of police in all the districts and commissioners in cities have been alerted to handle any untoward situation, he said.

The police units, including the Quick Response Teams, Anti-Terrorism Cells and reserve police forces, have been deployed in Mumbai to deal with any eventuality, another police official said.

The police is also conducting checks at all vital points and combing in sensitive areas, he said.

Heavy security cover will be provided at the important venues for celebrations and flag-hoisting, a police official said, adding that the snipers are also kept on alert.

At the important venues, the police will ensure access control and conduct anti-sabotage checking.

The dog squads, and bomb detection and disposal squads will also be deployed, wherever required, he added.