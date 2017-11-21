Security forces kill three Pakistani LeT terrorists along LoC in north Kashmir's Handwara dictrict

Security forces killed three Pakistani Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists in Magam area of north Kashmir's Handwara district on Tuesday morning, SP Vaid, director general of police, Jammu and Kashmir, has confirmed.

Three LeT terrorists all Pakistanis neutralised in Magam area of Handwara district in North Kashmir. Excellent work! — Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) November 21, 2017

Greater Kashmir reported that the gunfight started after the Indian Army, the special operations group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police and the CRPF embarked on a joint search operation in Khar Mohalla. After the hidden militants opened fire, a gunfight took place, in which three militants were killed.

A search operation in still on in the area.

This encounter comes following a claim made by the army that it is taking measures to bring better technology and smarter components to plug the porous terrain along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir.

General officer commanding of the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps, Lieutenant General JS Sandhu, had said the army has to deal with a "very difficult" terrain along the LoC, where the visibility is sometimes low, terrorists manage to infiltrate due to this.

"But I would like to reassure that we are taking measures to plug gaps along the LoC. Better technology is being brought into the counter-infiltration grid. Smart components are being brought. We will be able to achieve better success rate in counter infiltration," Sandhu had told reporters on Sunday.

Firstpost had earlier reported that LeT commands a group of over 60 militants in Kashmir. LeT comprises both locals and foreigners and remains the deadliest militant outfit in Kashmir. Security officials said that unlike Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), which is known for fidayeen attacks, LeT militants are known to survive longer by managing to give the security forces a slip from different encounter sites.

With inputs from agencies