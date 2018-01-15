ASSOCIATE
Security forces kill 5 Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri sector in infiltration bid

India PTI Jan 15, 2018 10:55:22 IST

Srinagar: Security forces on Monday foiled an infiltration bid near the Line of Control in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, killing five Jaish-e-Mohammad militants. A defence spokesman said that five militants were killed.

Representational image. PTI

Earlier, director general of Police SP Vaid said four JeM militants were killed at Dulanja in Uri sector in a joint operation by the Army,police and other security forces.

"Three suicidal JeM terrorists killed in Dulanja Uri while infiltrating in a joint operation by @JmuKmrPolice/Army/
CAPF. Search for the fourth terrorist is still on," Vaid said in a tweet.

The DGP later updated that the fourth militant has also been killed.


Published Date: Jan 15, 2018 10:46 AM | Updated Date: Jan 15, 2018 10:55 AM

