Security forces gun down Naga militant in Manipur's Imphal East district

Imphal: Soldiers on Monday shot dead a self-styled "Major" of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang) in Manipur, police said.

The incident took place early in the day at Khoupum in Imphal East district. An M-16 rifle and 11 rounds of ammunition were recovered from the slain militant, identified as G Thanmei.

Police said the area was cordoned off soon after Sunday midnight on receipt of intelligence inputs about the presence of armed persons. As the Gorkha Rifles moved in, a gun battle began with a group of militants.

While Thanmei was killed, his accomplices escaped. Police believe some of the escaping militants had sustained injuries. None of the security personnel was injured.

The NSCN(K) entered into a ceasefire with the Indian government in 2000. It abrogated the truce on 27 March, 2015.

On June 4, 2015, the NSCN(K) was blamed for killing 18 soldiers in Chandel district in Manipur.