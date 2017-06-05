You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News
  3. Security forces gun down Naga militant in Manipur's Imphal East district

Security forces gun down Naga militant in Manipur's Imphal East district

IndiaPTIJun, 05 2017 21:38:25 IST

Imphal: Soldiers on Monday shot dead a self-styled "Major" of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang) in Manipur, police said.

Representational image. AFP

Representational image. AFP

The incident took place early in the day at Khoupum in Imphal East district. An M-16 rifle and 11 rounds of ammunition were recovered from the slain militant, identified as G Thanmei.

Police said the area was cordoned off soon after Sunday midnight on receipt of intelligence inputs about the presence of armed persons. As the Gorkha Rifles moved in, a gun battle began with a group of militants.

While Thanmei was killed, his accomplices escaped. Police believe some of the escaping militants had sustained injuries. None of the security personnel was injured.

The NSCN(K) entered into a ceasefire with the Indian government in 2000. It abrogated the truce on 27 March, 2015.

On June 4, 2015, the NSCN(K) was blamed for killing 18 soldiers in Chandel district in Manipur.


Published Date: Jun 05, 2017 09:38 pm | Updated Date: Jun 05, 2017 09:38 pm

Also See







Champions Trophy 2017
MatchDateDetails
1Jun 6ENG Vs NZ
2Jun 7PAK Vs SA
3Jun 8IND Vs SL
4Jun 9NZ Vs BAN
5Jun 10ENG Vs AUS
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores