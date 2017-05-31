You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News
  3. Security forces clash with Naxals in Chhatisgarh; no casualties reported

Security forces clash with Naxals in Chhatisgarh; no casualties reported

IndiaPTIMay, 31 2017 13:23:27 IST

Raipur: A fierce gun-battle broke out on Wednesday between security forces and Naxals in a forest of Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district.

No casualty has been reported from either side, police said.

After receiving inputs about the movement of ultras, a joint team of Special Task Force and District Reserve Guard had laid an ambush in the forests near Chhote Rainar village limits Tuesday night, Narayanpur Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh told PTI.

Representational image. PTI

Representational image. PTI

The encounter broke out early in the morning.

The intermittent firing lasted for about four hours following which ultras fled from the spot on finding security personnel zeroing on them, he said.

Chhote Rainar, located around 300 kms away from here, lies nearby Jhorigaon village where Naxals had damaged a portion of road and torched an empty passenger bus yesterday.

Forces were engaged in ensuring security to the repairing work of the damaged road to facilitate the movement of vehicles, he added.


Published Date: May 31, 2017 01:23 pm | Updated Date: May 31, 2017 01:23 pm

Also See







Champions Trophy 2017
MatchDateDetails
1Jun 1ENG Vs BAN
2Jun 2AUS Vs NZ
3Jun 3SL Vs SA
4Jun 4IND Vs PAK
5Jun 5AUS Vs BAN
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores