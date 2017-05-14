Security forces arrest two Maoists with explosives in Bihar's Jamui district; thwart attempt to blow road

Jamui: Two Maoists were arrested on Sunday with explosives from a village in Charkapatthar in Bihar's Jamui district, a police officer told PTI.

According to the news agency, the security forces nabbed two ultras during combing and search operation in from Budhia Lapar village while they were planting can bombs on a village road leading to Dhel Patthar jungle, Charkapatthar police station In-charge Deepak Kumar said.

The duo have been identified as Suresh Sao and Anwar Mian. Two bombs weighing 2.5 kg each were seized from the duo, he said.

In Jharkhand, earlier on Sunday, police recovered a huge cache of ammunition from a Naxalite dump in Lohardagga district. The police along with the Central Reserve Police force has been conducting several operations across the Red corridor which includes parts of states like Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal states.

In another success to anti-insurgency efforts, as Firstpostreported earlier, dreaded Maoist leader Kundan Pahan surrendered before the police in Jharkhand on Sunday. He was wanted in 128 cases of theft and murder.