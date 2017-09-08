You are here:
Search ops at Dera Sacha Sauda HQ LIVE: Forensic team from Roorkee to be called in; cash, computers recovered

IndiaFP StaffSep, 08 2017 11:41:40 IST
  • 11:41 (IST)

    Media officer briefs about the situation

    Deputy director (Information) Satish Mehra said that the authorities have seized some cash from the premises. He added that the forensic team has also been called from Roorkee. Mehra said that some computers, hard disks were also seized from the dera. A few rooms have also been sealed, the media officer said.

    Reported by Sat Singh, 101 reporters

  • 11:28 (IST)

    A forensic team from Roorkee will enter premises now

  • 11:26 (IST)

    Roads are deserted in Sirsa after curfew 

    Image courtesy: Manoj Kumar

  • 11:25 (IST)

    Will Gurmeet Ram Rahim's influence wane in Punjab, Haryana?

    According toThe Indian Express, with the imprisonment of the Dera chief, there is a threat that his influence over a large section of the electorate in Punjab and Haryana may wane. A known political expert told the publication, "Given the state of affairs and the way people are motivated to go towards such religious spaces, they are not going to easily believe that the Dera head was wrong. It is not a question of him being convicted, the question is if the faith in him has been tarnished.”

  • 11:19 (IST)

    Heavy machinery enters the premises

    Image courtesy: Manoj Dhaka, 101 reporters

  • 11:12 (IST)

    Apart from court commissioner, paramilitary forces also help operations

    While the sanitisation process will be overseen by the court commissioner, Haryana police personnel, paramilitary forces, duty magistrates, executive magistrates and revenue officials will also be part of the exercise. Curfew continued to be imposed in the areas near the Dera premises, but relaxations were being given during morning and evening hours, officials said. As many as 16 nakas (check points) have been set up near the Dera.

    IANS

  • 11:07 (IST)

    Heavy machinery enters premises

    Deputy director, Meida, Satish Kumar Mehra said that JCB machines and other heavy machinery are part of their team, as it can be used at a place where need arises. He said that all things are there as per orders of appointment juridical office.

    Reported by Sat Singh, 101 reporters

  • 10:39 (IST)

    Court Commissioner to oversee search operation

    The entire sanitisation process will be videographed and overseen by retired district and sessions judge, AKS Pawar, who was appointed as court commissioner by the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday.

    IANS

  • 10:37 (IST)

    Tight security arrangement outside HQ

    Image courtesy: Manoj Dhaka, 101 reporters

  • 10:37 (IST)

    Search operations continue inside the Dera

  • 10:36 (IST)

    Watch: Vippasana Insan asks followers to maintain calm

    Video courtesy: Richa Kakkar, 101 reporters

  • 10:28 (IST)

    Bomb disposal squad at standby at premises

  • 10:24 (IST)

    Watch: Security forces enter premises

  • 10:20 (IST)

    JCB machines, blacksmith enter premises

  • 10:12 (IST)

    Police says situation is normal

    IGP, Hisar Range, Amitabh Singh Dhillon reaches Shah Satnam Singh Chowk in Sirsa. “Situation normal,” says deputy director (information & PR department). 

    Reported by Sat Singh, 101 rpeorters

  • 10:11 (IST)

    Search operations began an hour back 

  • 10:01 (IST)

    Search operations under way in Ram Rahim's headquarters

  • 10:00 (IST)

    Security forces enter Sirsa headquarters of Dera Sacha Sauda

Security agencies and district authorities began a search operation at the Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters near Haryana's Sirsa town on Friday amid tight security and curfew in the area.

The search was being conducted under the supervision of court commissioner AKS Pawar appointed by the Punjab and Haryana High Courts.

Senior district administration and police officers, along with para-military forces and Haryana Police, were involved in the videographed operation around the sprawling 700-acre campus.

Duty magistrates have been appointed for various zones of the Dera. Officials from police, revenue, health, education, tourism and other departments have also participated.

Bomb disposal squads, commandos, dog squads and locksmiths were deployed.

All roads leading to the headquarters from Sirsa and nearby places were sealed. Even media was not allowed near the Dera campus.

District officials said that the "mystery" over the "dirty secrets" of the Dera and its now jailed chief, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who has been sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment by a CBI special court on two counts of rape of his female disciples, could be revealed in the search operation.

But people opposed to the sect's activities said that the operation had been delayed and alleged that the Dera management could have hidden or taken out weapons and other incriminating things out of the campus in the past few days since Ram Rahim was convicted on 25 August.

File image of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. PTI

The Dera is spread over two campuses, 600 acres and over 100 acres, about eight kilometres from Sirsa and 260 kilometres from Chandigarh.

It houses a stadium, a hospital, educational institutions, luxury resort, bungalows and markets.

Hundreds of people and sect followers permanently live and work in the mini-township.

The premises, where the sect chief lived, known as the "gufa" (cave), is itself spread in an area of nearly 100 acres. It is said to have ultra-luxury facilities.

Security was tightened around the Dera headquarters since Wednesday following the approval granted by the Punjab and Haryana High Court to the state government to "search and sanitise" the premises.

Dera administration chairperson Vipassana, who is a close aide of the sect head, said: "We are cooperating with the local administration. All weapons of the Dera and individuals inside (the premises) have been deposited with the authorities. We have nothing to hide."

In a fresh appeal to sect followers, Vipassana on Friday urged them to cooperate in the search operation.

Hours before the search operation began, the sect's mouthpiece "Sach Kahoon" on Thursday admitted that human remains were buried inside the premises.

The Dera newspaper, while defending the action of the Dera management in burying the human remains, said this was done as the sect chief encouraged followers to donate the remains to the sect for burial and prevent these from being immersed in rivers, causing pollution.


Published Date: Sep 08, 2017 11:33 am | Updated Date: Sep 08, 2017 11:41 am


