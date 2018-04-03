SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act case hearing latest updates: The original petitioner in the case said that he had never thought that his legal fight would attain such a huge political connotation.
The Supreme Court refused to stay its 20 March order diluting the provisions in the SC/ST Act and listed the matter for hearing after 10 days.
While hearing the submissions by the Attorney General, the apex court observed, 'we are not against the Act. Innocent should not be punished.' BJP president Amit Shah, earlier, took to Twitter on Tuesday to reiterate Centre's stand on the rights of Dalits. Modi government’s commitment to fulfilling Babasaheb Ambedkar’s vision is unwavering, he said.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that it will hear the Centre's plea for the recall of its judgment holding that arrest on a complaint under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was not mandatory.
The order comes as the Centre sought a temporary stay of the 20 March ruling.
Directing the listing of the matter at 2 pm, before a bench of Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel and Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, Chief Justice Dipak Misra said the hearing will be in open court.
The chief justice's order came after Attorney General KK Venugopal mentioned the matter seeking the constitution of a bench comprising Justices Goel and Lalit which had pronounced the 20 March judgment.
Venugopal first mentioned the matter earlier on Tuesday before a bench of Justice Goel and Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman.
Justice Goel said that they would hear the review petition in the open court at 2 pm provided the chief justice constitutes the bench.
With inputs from IANS
Published Date: Apr 03, 2018 17:08 PM | Updated Date: Apr 03, 2018 17:51 PM
17:51 (IST)
MP police files FIR against two officers in Bhind in connection with death of one person during Bandh, says CNN-News 18
17:45 (IST)
Case registered against Raja Chauhan, who was seen firing during Monday's 's protests in Gwalior
17:02 (IST)
NDA government has actually strengthened SC/ST Act: Amit Shah
Amit Shah on Tuesday said a "microscopic minority of dejected and rejected political parties" made the people suffer and sought their apology to "Dalit sisters and brothers.
In a series of tweets, Shah reached out to the community, which has been protesting a Supreme Court order on a law on atrocities against it.
He also blamed "vested interest groups" for spreading the panic on the issue of reservation for Dalits, saying it is done before every election and asserted that the government will do everything to protect their rights.
16:58 (IST)
Never thought it will become political issue, says original complainant in SC/ST matter
Bhaskar Gaikwad, the original complainant in the SC/ST case over which a nationwide bandh was organised on Monday, had never thought that his legal fight would attain such a huge political connotation.
The 53-year employee of a government college in Pune said that irrespective of the central government's move, he was planning to file by 19 April a review petition in the Supreme Court against its March 20 order which is seen as diluting the SC/ST Act.
He refused to comment on the political connotation that the issue has acquired.
16:30 (IST)
Mallikarjun Kharge demands amendment in SC/ST (PoA) Act
Congressman and prominent Dalit leader Mallikarjun Kharge said "We were expecting this. This government should go for amendment." The Congress party also blamed the government for its anti-Dalit policies, saying that the protests were a manifestation built up anger over the failure of BJP government.
16:01 (IST)
47,000 cases of crime against SC/ST registered in 2016, but data shows markedly low conviction rate: Government in LS
15:55 (IST)
15:43 (IST)
SC says intent behind judgment only to ensure innocents are not punished under stringent non-bailable act
The Supreme Court said that its earlier judgment is not in any way prejudiced against the people from the SC/ST community. It said that the judgment's sole intent was to ensure that innocent people do not suffer unnecessarily under the provisions of stringent SC/ST (PoA) Act which immediately makes a charge a non-bailable offense.
15:27 (IST)
SC will hear petition after 10 days
Supreme Court asked the lawyers in the case, including the Attorney General, to file a written submission and it will hear the case after 10 days.
15:24 (IST)
Supreme Court judgment on SC/ST (PoA) Act won't affect other offenses
The Supreme Court said that the question of a preliminary inquiry before an FIR or a prior permission for arrest of a public servant comes up only when the charges are framed solely under the SC/ST (PoA) Act. The court said its order neither dilutes the provisions of the said act, or affects any other offenses charged under other sections of IPC or CrPC.
15:18 (IST)
No stay on SC/ST Act, says Supreme Court
The Supreme Court has refused to stay its 20 March order on SC/ST Act, and has asked all parties to submit detailed replies within two days. The matter will be heard after 10 days.
15:14 (IST)
Supreme Court declines to stay its verdict on SC/ST (PoA) act
The Supreme Court refused to stay its earlier verdict on the SC/ST (PoA) Act saying that they were not against the Act but the way it was being implemented. The court also noted that many of the protesters may not have even read the complete judgement.
The court said that the compensation to victims will not have to wait for the lodging of an FIR.
15:08 (IST)
Bharat Bandh: We will probe violence and submit report to Centre, says SC/ST National Commission charperson
"There has been violence and people have died. Those responsible are people who've been rejected by Dalits, whether it is Congress or BSP. We will do an inquiry and give report to the government. Action will be taken against culprits," ANI quoted SC/ST National Commission chairman RS Katheria as saying.
14:52 (IST)
Innocents should not be punished, observes Supreme Court
The Supreme Court, while hearing the submissions by Attorney-General K K Venugopal, observed, 'we are not against the Act. Innocent should not be punished.'
13:43 (IST)
BJP stands shoulder to shoulder with the Dalit community, says Amit Shah
In a series of tweets, BJP chief Amit Shah backed the Narendra Modi government over its stand on the rights of the Dalits and backward classes. "Modi Government’s commitment to fulfilling Babasaheb Ambedkar’s vision is unwavering. All the efforts of the Government are aimed at transforming the lives of Dalits."
Shah said that the NDA government has actually strengthened the provisions of the Act.
12:25 (IST)
Centre has not diluted SC/ST Act, says Rajnath Singh
Amid noisy protests in the Lok Sabha, Home Minister Rajnath Singh addressed the violence that singed large parts of the country on Monday.
"The government has not diluted the provisions of the SC/ST Atrocities Act. In fact, we have strengthened the act. We have introduced provisions for the protection of victims, who are already suffered enough. Moreover, if officials are found lacking in their response to a complaint filed by anybody, we want action initiated against them as well," Rajnath Singh said.
12:15 (IST)
About Centre's review plea against SC ruling on SC/ST Act
The Centre had formally filed its review petition on Monday in the Supreme Court against the apex court's ruling which sought a review of the recent judgment by which safeguards were put on arrests under the act. The ruling government, in the plea, sought restoration of the SC/ST Act provisions that made certain offences cognisable and non-bailable.
The government, in its review petition, told the Supreme Court that its 20 March verdict will violate Article 21 of the Constitution for the SC/ST communities and sought restoration of the provisions of the SC/ST Act.
Click here to read more
12:02 (IST)
Ahead of SC hearing, Keshar Prasad Maurya slams Mayawati for backing protests over dilution of SC/ST verdict
Asserting that the government has filed review petition in the Supreme Court, Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya asked the basis of BSP chief Mayawati's protest before the top court's verdict was out. "Why does she want to promote anarchy in Uttar Pradesh?" ANI quoted Maurya as saying.
On Monday, Mayawati had extended support to the protest against the dilution of the SC/ST Act by the Supreme Court.