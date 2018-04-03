NDA government has actually strengthened SC/ST Act: Amit Shah

Amit Shah on Tuesday said a "microscopic minority of dejected and rejected political parties" made the people suffer and sought their apology to "Dalit sisters and brothers.

In a series of tweets, Shah reached out to the community, which has been protesting a Supreme Court order on a law on atrocities against it.

He also blamed "vested interest groups" for spreading the panic on the issue of reservation for Dalits, saying it is done before every election and asserted that the government will do everything to protect their rights.