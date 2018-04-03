BJP stands shoulder to shoulder with the Dalit community, says Amit Shah

In a series of tweets, BJP chief Amit Shah backed the Narendra Modi government over its stand on the rights of the Dalits and backward classes. "Modi Government’s commitment to fulfilling Babasaheb Ambedkar’s vision is unwavering. All the efforts of the Government are aimed at transforming the lives of Dalits."

Shah said that the NDA government has actually strengthened the provisions of the Act.

At every juncture and in all possible ways, @BJP4India stands shoulder to shoulder with the Dalit community. Modi Government’s commitment to fulfilling Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar’s vision is unwavering. All the efforts of the Government are aimed at transforming the lives of Dalits. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 3, 2018

PM @narendramodi met MPs belonging to the SC communities and assured them that the Government is doing everything to protect the rights and wellbeing of our Dalit sisters and brothers. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 3, 2018