Latest updates: BJP president Amit Shah took to Twitter on Tuesday to reiterate Centre's stand on the rights of Dalits. Modi government’s commitment to fulfilling Babasaheb Ambedkar’s vision is unwavering, he said.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that it will hear the Centre's plea for the recall of its judgment holding that arrest on a complaint under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was not mandatory.
The order comes as the Centre sought a temporary stay of the 20 March ruling.
Directing the listing of the matter at 2 pm, before a bench of Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel and Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, Chief Justice Dipak Misra said the hearing will be in open court.
The chief justice's order came after Attorney General KK Venugopal mentioned the matter seeking the constitution of a bench comprising Justices Goel and Lalit which had pronounced the 20 March judgment.
Venugopal first mentioned the matter earlier on Tuesday before a bench of Justice Goel and Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman.
Justice Goel said that they would hear the review petition in the open court at 2 pm provided the chief justice constitutes the bench.
With inputs from IANS
Published Date: Apr 03, 2018 13:50 PM | Updated Date: Apr 03, 2018 14:09 PM
Highlights
BJP stands shoulder to shoulder with the Dalit community, says Amit Shah
In a series of tweets, BJP chief Amit Shah backed the Narendra Modi government over its stand on the rights of the Dalits and backward classes. "Modi Government’s commitment to fulfilling Babasaheb Ambedkar’s vision is unwavering. All the efforts of the Government are aimed at transforming the lives of Dalits."
Shah said that the NDA government has actually strengthened the provisions of the Act.
Centre has not diluted SC/ST Act, says Rajnath Singh
Amid noisy protests in the Lok Sabha, Home Minister Rajnath Singh addressed the violence that singed large parts of the country on Monday.
"The government has not diluted the provisions of the SC/ST Atrocities Act. In fact, we have strengthened the act. We have introduced provisions for the protection of victims, who are already suffered enough. Moreover, if officials are found lacking in their response to a complaint filed by anybody, we want action initiated against them as well," Rajnath Singh said.
About Centre's review plea against SC ruling on SC/ST Act
The Centre had formally filed its review petition on Monday in the Supreme Court against the apex court's ruling which sought a review of the recent judgment by which safeguards were put on arrests under the act. The ruling government, in the plea, sought restoration of the SC/ST Act provisions that made certain offences cognisable and non-bailable.
The government, in its review petition, told the Supreme Court that its 20 March verdict will violate Article 21 of the Constitution for the SC/ST communities and sought restoration of the provisions of the SC/ST Act.
Click here to read more
Ahead of SC hearing, Keshar Prasad Maurya slams Mayawati for backing protests over dilution of SC/ST verdict
Asserting that the government has filed review petition in the Supreme Court, Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya asked the basis of BSP chief Mayawati's protest before the top court's verdict was out. "Why does she want to promote anarchy in Uttar Pradesh?" ANI quoted Maurya as saying.
On Monday, Mayawati had extended support to the protest against the dilution of the SC/ST Act by the Supreme Court.
13:43 (IST)
12:25 (IST)
12:15 (IST)
12:02 (IST)
