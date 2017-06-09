SCO Summit: Narendra Modi gives Afghanistan President his support to combat terrorism

Astana: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held talks with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and conveyed India's firm support to the war-ravaged country in "resolutely and effectively" combating the challenge of terrorism.

The Prime Minister strongly condemned the recent spate of terrorist attacks in Kabul and other parts of Afghanistan, and expressed India's sincere condolences on loss of hundreds of innocent lives.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

The two leaders discussed the current situation in Afghanistan with specific reference to fighting terrorism, and promoting peace, stability and reconciliation in the country.

"Modi highly appreciated the sacrifices made by the brave Afghan people and assured President Ghani that 1.25 billion Indians stood by the friendly people of Afghanistan in resolutely and effectively addressing the challenge of terrorism imposed on that country,” sources said.

Both leaders agreed that India's entry into the SCO as a full member on Friday would promote closer cooperation within the bloc, including in fighting terrorism, they said.