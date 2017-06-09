SCO Summit: India inducted into organisation, Narendra Modi meets Afghan President

Astana: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Astana.

"Had a fruitful meeting with President @ashrafghani," Modi tweeted soon after the meeting

I thank the SCO for making India a part of this esteemed organisation, which now represents 40% of humanity and nearly 20% of global GDP. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 9, 2017

India, along with Pakistan, was granted full membership of the SCO, the influential Eurasian political, economic and military bloc that also includes China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the inclusion of his country in the SCO would give fresh impetus to the fight against terrorism in the region.

His Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif said the organization's anti-terrorist initiatives would help improve security in Pakistan.

Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev said at the inauguration ceremony that the entry of the new members would give fresh impetus to the organization's development and further boost its relevance internationally.

The fundamental interests of the SCO members point to the need to deepen their cooperation in a format larger than eight countries, Nazarbayev said, adding that it was only through joint efforts that significant strides can be made in achieving the grouping's objectives.

Nazarbayev, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, said it was important for the organization to bring on board new members but he did not mention any country in particular, reports Efe news.

Earlier in the day, Modi met Chinese President Xi Jinping and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the sidelines of the summit.