You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News
  3. SCO Summit: India inducted into organisation, Narendra Modi meets Afghan President

SCO Summit: India inducted into organisation, Narendra Modi meets Afghan President

IndiaIANSJun, 09 2017 20:07:08 IST

Astana:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Astana.

"Had a fruitful meeting with President @ashrafghani," Modi tweeted soon after the meeting

 

 

India, along with Pakistan, was granted full membership of the SCO, the influential Eurasian political, economic and military bloc that also includes China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the inclusion of his country in the SCO would give fresh impetus to the fight against terrorism in the region.

His Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif said the organization's anti-terrorist initiatives would help improve security in Pakistan.

Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev said at the inauguration ceremony that the entry of the new members would give fresh impetus to the organization's development and further boost its relevance internationally.

The fundamental interests of the SCO members point to the need to deepen their cooperation in a format larger than eight countries, Nazarbayev said, adding that it was only through joint efforts that significant strides can be made in achieving the grouping's objectives.

Nazarbayev, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, said it was important for the organization to bring on board new members but he did not mention any country in particular, reports Efe news.

Earlier in the day, Modi met Chinese President Xi Jinping and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the sidelines of the summit.


Published Date: Jun 09, 2017 08:03 pm | Updated Date: Jun 09, 2017 08:07 pm

Also See







Champions Trophy 2017
MatchDateDetails
1Jun 10ENG Vs AUS
2Jun 11IND Vs SA
3Jun 12SL Vs PAK
4Jun 14A1 Vs B2
5Jun 15A2 Vs B1
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores