Scientific papers should be written in regional language, says Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said scientific research papers should be written in regional languages to popularise them.

He said nations like South Korea, which is smaller in terms of geography and population than several states in India, give preference to their own language.

"Indian languages should not be looked down upon. They have so much power that we must use them more in terms of writing scientific research papers. Several small countries have achieved a lot using its own language," said Rijiju.

He was speaking at a book release function of senior diplomat Dyaneshwar Mulay, who has authored "Shanti ki Afawaen" in Hindi.

"Being a minister in-charge of the national language department, I applaud you for writing this book in Hindi. I try talking in Hindi, but whenever there is a controversy (on the use of Hindi), I say I am in-charge of the language," he said.

MJ Akbar, Minister of State in the External Affairs Ministry was also present at the event.