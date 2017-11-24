Schoolchildren stab 25-year-old to death in Delhi bus over altercation about stolen mobile phone

New Delhi: A 25-year-old man was killed by a group of four or five school students in a moving bus in New Delhi over a row over a stolen mobile phone, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday at around 3.30 pm in the bus plying from Punjabi Bagh to Badarpur border.

"According to witnesses, the unidentified victim boarded the bus at Lajpat Nagar. When the bus reached Ashram Chowk, the teenagers aged 13 to 16 and in school uniform got in," Deputy Commissioner of Police Romil Baaniya said.

"The victim alleged that his mobile phone was stolen by the teenagers, leading to an altercation following which one boy slit the man's throat. They escaped after threatening the driver. The man received a single wound and was declared brought dead in a hospital," Baaniya added.

"Police teams are investigating over 15 government schools located between Lajpat Nagar and Mathura Road to identify the teenagers. Student records are being checked," a senior officer told IANS.