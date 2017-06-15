School headmaster in Uttar Pradesh turns classrooms into poultry farm during summer vacation

The level of quality of education in India reached a new low when it was reportedly found that a headmaster, of a primary school in Darshanpur in Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh, was running a poultry farm in the classrooms of the school during summer vacations.

The Times of India reported that other livestock of the villagers were also found tethered in the school premises.

The headmaster has now been suspended and an investigation has been ordered after the district magistrate found out about the incident.

This incident should explain a part of the reason why a report by the Comptroller and Auditor General in March this year had concluded that the number of students enrolled in government-run primary and upper primary schools in Uttar Pradesh has declined from 3.71 crore in 2012-13 to 3.64 crore in 2015-16.

Enrolments in private-unaided schools increased by 36.5 percent between 2010 and 2016, whereas government schools registered a decline of 18.6 percent.

The CAG report also stated that on an average, there were 20 lakh drop-outs every year between 2010 and 2016.

The CAG also found that 6.22 lakh children in the state were not provided school books during 2012-16, despite it receiving adequate funds under the Sarva Siksha Abhiyan (SSA).

The state-run schools had a shortage of 1.75 lakh teachers as against the sanctioned strength of 7.60 lakh.

