SC verdict on triple talaq: AIMPLB to chalk out future course of action in Bhopal meeting

IndiaPTIAug, 22 2017 15:13:38 IST

Lucknow: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) will chalk out its future course of action with regard to the Supreme Court's verdict on triple talaq in its working committee meeting slated on 10 September in Bhopal, an official of the body said.

Representational image. PTI

The meeting was convened earlier and its agenda was issued on Monday, member of the Board's working committee Zafaryab Jilani said.

"The working committee meeting in Bhopal on September 10 will take a decision on the future course of action on today's Supreme Court verdict after studying it in detail," he said.

Besides, other issues will also be taken up in the meeting with the verdict being the most prominent one, said Jilani, who is also a senior counsel.

He said that the hearing on the Babri mosque case is also on the agenda of the Bhopal meeting.

To a question, Jilani said it will not be appropriate to comment on the apex court's decision without studying it in detail.


Published Date: Aug 22, 2017 03:13 pm | Updated Date: Aug 22, 2017 03:13 pm


