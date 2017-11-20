SC turns lens on Blue Whale challenge, tells Centre to make kids aware that these games should be 'compulsorily avoided'

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre to make children aware of the dangers of games such as the Blue Whale Challenge, CNN-News18 reported. According to the report, the apex court has directed chief secretaries in every state to issue guidelines to schools.

#BREAKING -- SC issues a directive to Centre on deadly Blue Whale game. SC tells Centre, make children aware of dangers of online games pic.twitter.com/mYvHPjbvjK — News18 (@CNNnews18) November 20, 2017

The court also said that children should be made aware that such games should be 'compulsorily avoided,' The Hindu reported.

The latest Supreme Court order came in response to a public interest litigation, which sought to curb or ban games like the Blue Whale Challenge. The plea also urged the Supreme Court to direct the government to remove such content from websites and issue guidelines for parents and children.

The report added that the apex court also asked the Centre as well as the state governments to work together on the issue.

The Times of India reported that the bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice DY Chandrachud asked education departments to issue appropriate guidelines to schools and counsel parents and children on the dangers of the game. According to the report, the court urged state authorities to make school-going children aware about the "beauty of life".

However, the government in its affidavit, claimed that it will be unable to stop the spread of such games as they are being transmitted through WhatsApp, CNN-News18 reported. The government also told the apex court that it cannot ban such killer games as they are not app-based, according to The Times of India report.

The Centre also expressed a possibility that some of the suicides of children could be due to the fear of failure in examinations, peer pressure, depression or such other reasons, according to The Hindu report.

This is not the first time that the first time that the apex court has intervened on the issue. On 27 October, it had called such games "national problems".

A apex court had also directed the government to make a 10-minute educational TV show on the perils of the game.

“The TV show should be ready in a week and be aired on Doordarshan and all private channels on prime time,” News18 quoted the apex court as saying.

Earlier in September, a 73-year-old advocate from Madurai, NS Ponnaiah, had approached the Supreme Court seeking a ban on the internet-based suicide game that has been linked to the deaths of several children worldwide.

With inputs from PTI