SC says expeditious hearing of cases involving lawmakers and politicians should start with apex court itself

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said the expeditious hearing of cases involving lawmakers and politicians should start with the top court itself.

The apex court said this as it directed the hearing of a plea by former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan in the Adarsh Housing Society case on 13 March.

Justice J Chelameswar and Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul referred to media reports about the apex court's order directing setting up of special courts to ensure trial of lawmakers and politicians within one year.

"It must start with the Supreme Court," Justice Chelameswar said favouring the "expeditious" trials.

The court also stayed the trial of Chavan before a Mumbai court as it directed the listing of the matter for final hearing on 13 March.

Chavan is facing trial for allowing civilians to become members of the Adarsh Society which was essentially meant for defence personnel.

Chavan, as then revenue minister of Maharashtra, had also permitted Adarsh to earmark 15 percent of the society land for recreational purposes.

Prior to staying the trial, the apex bench had asked the counsel appearing for the CBI whether he would make a statement that the agency would not press with the trial if the court stays it.

"You have an option, either make a statement or we stay it," Justice Chelameswar told the CBI counsel. The counsel requested the court to pass the order.