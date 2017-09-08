SC quashes Allahabad HC orders summoning UP chief secretary, says 'unsavoury situation' was avoidable

New Delh: The Supreme Court on Friday set aside three orders of Allahabad High Court summoning the Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary of the state in a matter in which the state's Advocate General Raghvendra Singh was rebuked for not appearing before it. The apex court observed that the three High Court orders

summoning the Chief Secretary was "unnecessary" and "inappropriate".

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and MM Shantagoudar said the high court orders summoning the chief secretary and requiring him to file affidavits was unnecessary and inappropriate. It also appreciated the stand of Attorney General KK Venugopal and Supreme Court Bar Association president RS Suri in the matter.

On 4 August, the apex court had observed that it was "shell-shocked" at the chain of events involving the advocate general (AG). The AG, the highest law officer of the state, had on that day turned up in the apex court and tendered his unconditional apology for not appearing before a high court bench. Attorney General KK Venugopal had tendered the apology on his behalf. The apex court had then extended the interim stay on the high court order after rebuking Singh and asking the chief secretary of the state to appear before it.

The bench after perusing the orders passed by the high court had observed that it seemed to be a "personality clash" which might ultimately damage the credibility of institution. It had also held that the high court should restrain itself from further "precipitating the unsavoury situation". It had observed that if the chief secretary keeps on filing affidavits and appearing before courts, how will governance go on.

The apex court also urged the high court not pass any further order against Singh and the chief secretary till 11 August, the next date of hearing. The high court had in its three orders on 28 and 31 July and 1 August, expressed displeasure over the conduct of the advocate general for not appearing before it despite repeated calls.

It had even said that the indulgence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath would be sought on the issue and had directed the chief secretary to appear before it. The Uttar Pradesh government had then challenged the high court order.

On 2 August, the apex court had stayed the three HC orders and asked Additional Solicitor General PS Narasimha to ensure the presence of Singh in the court on Friday.