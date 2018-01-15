ASSOCIATE
SC judges vs CJI: Four Supreme Court Justices attend court, takes up routine work after 12 January conference

India PTI Jan 15, 2018 11:50:08 IST

New Delhi: Four senior-most Supreme Court judges, who had held an unprecedented press conference and raised issue of assignment of cases on Monday attended court and took up routine work.

The press conference held by the four Supreme Court judges. Reuters

The four judges, Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph have taken up their
respective business on the first working day of the top court after the 12 January press conference.

In the presser, these judges had flagged some problems, including the assigning of cases in the apex court, and said
there were certain issues afflicting the country's highest court.

On Sunday, chief justice of India Dipak Misra had met a seven-member delegation of the Bar Council of India and Supreme Court Bar Association President Vikas Singh and had assured them that the crisis would be sorted out soon and congeniality would prevail.

 

Published Date: Jan 15, 2018 11:47 AM | Updated Date: Jan 15, 2018 11:50 AM

