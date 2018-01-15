SC judges vs CJI: Four Supreme Court Justices attend court, takes up routine work after 12 January conference

New Delhi: Four senior-most Supreme Court judges, who had held an unprecedented press conference and raised issue of assignment of cases on Monday attended court and took up routine work.

The four judges, Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph have taken up their

respective business on the first working day of the top court after the 12 January press conference.

In the presser, these judges had flagged some problems, including the assigning of cases in the apex court, and said

there were certain issues afflicting the country's highest court.

On Sunday, chief justice of India Dipak Misra had met a seven-member delegation of the Bar Council of India and Supreme Court Bar Association President Vikas Singh and had assured them that the crisis would be sorted out soon and congeniality would prevail.

