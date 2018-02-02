SC collegium recommends Justice Aniruddha Bose for post of Delhi HC chief justice; position had been vacant since April 2017

New Delhi: Justice Aniruddha Bose, a senior judge of the Calcutta High Court, has been recommended by the Supreme Court collegium for the post of the Delhi High Court chief justice, which has been vacant since April 2017.

The other high courts for which names of chief justices have been recommended are Meghalaya, Chhattisgarh, Calcutta, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala and Manipur.

The Supreme Court collegium on Thursday made public the names Justice Bose and nine other judges for appointment as the chief justices of the high courts.

The post of the Delhi High Court chief justice has been vacant since the retirement of Justice G Rohini on 13 April, 2017. She was the first woman chief justice of the Delhi High Court.

After her retirement, Justice Gita Mittal, who is the senior-most judge, has been officiating as an acting chief justice of the high court.

The recommendations, made on 10 January by the collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, were posted on the official website of the apex court.