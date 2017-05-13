Savage gang rape in Haryana has shocked nation's conscience: Sonia Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi expressed deep shock and outrage over the brutal gang rape-and-murder of a young woman in Rohtak in Haryana, and highlighted the need for "revisiting" the issue of women safety.

"This savage and bone-chilling incident has shocked the conscience of the nation, reminding each one of us about the crying need for revisiting the important issue of women's safety and security," she said in a statement. Expressing heartfelt condolences to the family, Gandhi hoped that the Haryana government would take action against the perpetrators of the crime and provide necessary solace to the family.

A 23-year-old woman was gang-raped and brutally murdered with her mutilated body being found in Rohtak district, police said.

Stray dogs had bitten away the victim's face and lower portion of her body which was spotted by a passer-by in the urban estate area of Rohtak on 11 May, they said.

Two persons have been arrested in this connection, Superintendent of Police of Sonipat Ajay Malik said.