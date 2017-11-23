Sathyabhama University students resort to arson after first year student kills herself in Chennai

Chennai: Students of Sathyabhama University in Chennai went on a rampage and set afire its hostel properties over the alleged suicide of a first year girl, who was caught committing "examination malpractice".

Police and college authorities claimed that a section of students, upset over the death of fellow student, were involved in arson on the university campus on Wednesday.

The students went on a rampage over the suicide of a first year girl, who was "caught during exam malpractice," they said.

The enraged students set fire to property at a hostel building and damaged lights and electrical accessories, the authroties added.

The deceased, identified as Ragamounika, was a native of Hyderabad. She was found hanging at her hostel room, they said.

Agitated students reportedly claimed that the girl was humiliated by the university staff.

In view of the incident, security has been beefed up around the area, police said, adding that the girl's body was sent for post-mortem and further probe into the matter was under way.