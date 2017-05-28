Sartaj Aziz terms Sabzar Bhat encounter as 'extra-judicial,' accuses India of trying to change Kashmir's demography

In a statement on Saturday, the Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Sartaj Aziz expressed grave concern at the constant ceasefire violations by Indian forces at line of control.

The killing of Burhan Wani's successor Sabzar Ahmad Bhat has been condemned by Pakistan, with Aziz accusing India of conducting "extra-judicial killings."

According to News18, Aziz stated, "India had killed 12 Kashmiri youth in Kashmir since Friday in Pulwama and Baramulla. Three of them were martyred extra-judicially as has been done on numerous occasions in the recent past."

Aziz urged the international community, including the United Nations and human rights organisations, to step in and ask India to immediately stop the "ruthless killing of defenceless Kashmiris," IANS reported.

He then accused India of making attempts to discredit the Kashmiri indigenous movement. He also alleged that India was trying to change the demography of Kashmir to convert the majority Kashmiri into minority territory, which Pakistan has brought to the attention of the UN.

Furthermore, Aziz reaffirmed Pakistan’s unflinching support for Kashmiris in their struggle for the right to self-determination.

With inputs from agencies