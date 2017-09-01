Sangh Parivar's coordination meet begins in Vrindavan

The three-day coordination meeting of the Sangh Parivar began in Vrindavan on Friday with top leaders of the saffron combine including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and BJP president Amit Shah in attendance. Forty allied organisations of the Parivar are also taking part in the meeting being chaired by Bhagwat.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley; Home Minister Rajnath Singh; senior Sangh functionaries Bhaiyyaji Joshi, Dattatreya Hosabale and Krishna Gopal; Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and VHP's Pravin Togadia are expected to attend the meeting.

Shah, along with BJP organisation secretary Ram Lal, had reached here following his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital amid talks of reshuffle of the Union cabinet.

The meeting, being held at Keshav Dham in Vrindavan, will take stock of the work done by the organisations, a senior functionary said. Issues such as attacks on RSS cadre in the Left-ruled Kerala and the recent violence in Haryana after the rape conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim will also be discussed, he said.

This will be the first major meeting of the RSS in Uttar Pradesh after the BJP came to power there earlier this year. Some state BJP leaders are also expected to attend the meeting. RSS prachar pramukh Manmohan Vaidya had called the meet a routine affair and said it was a platform for all sections of the Parivar to share details on the work done by them in their respective fields