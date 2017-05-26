Saharanpur violence: UP Home Sec terms clashes as 'well-planned' conspiracy, says perpetrators will not be spared

Saharanpur (UP): Uttar Pradesh Principal Home Secretary Mani Parsad Mishra has termed the recent caste-based violence as a "well-planned" conspiracy.

He said Friday that those responsible will not be spared.

Addressing a press conference, he said though there had been incidents of violence reported from the district in the last few years but it had not attained the magnitude which was witnessed during the clashes that occurred on 20 April, 5 May, 9 May, and 23 May.

"It was also witnessed that since the 20 April violence, the intensity of such incidents has been on a rise and some where it has been felt that there was something lacking in the police administration," he said, adding that following which a new team was sent to the district within 24 hours.

Morevover, he added that in next 24 hours, the situation is likely to become normal and those responsible for the violence would not be spared and no innocent will be made a scapegoat.

After arriving in Saharanpur, he said, he had met a number of people from Shabbirpur including the aged, women and children, and came across cases in which an 80-year-old man or a 14-year-old child have been made an accused.

When asked why Congress leader Shailja was stopped from visiting Shabbirpur while Deoband MLA Brijesh Singh was allowed, he said there is total ban on visit by any political leaders to Shabbirpur, and it has happened then action would taken against those responsible.

On the arrest of leader of the Bhim Army, Chandrashekhar Azad, he said he would be arrested soon.

Asked about the ban on internet, he said the ban was imposed after there were reports of misuse of social media but it would be lifted soon when the situation becomes normal.