Saharanpur violence: Two persons arrested; authorities restore internet services

Saharanpur: Two persons were Saturday arrested in connection with the violence here on 9 May in which a police chowki and 20 vehicles were set ablaze, even as the authorities restored internet services in the district.

Additional Superintendent of Police Prabal Pratap Singh said that the two main accused, Rajan and Kadam Singh alias Shivam were arrested by the SIT with the help of local police.

During interrogation, Rajan and Kadam have confessed to their involvement in the violence, another senior police officer claimed.

The two have been sent to jail. Meanwhile, Saharanpur DM PK Pandey said that internet services have been restored in the district, but the administration is keeping an eye on social media through surveillance teams of Saharanpur, Meerut, and Lucknow.

On 9 May, a police chowki was burnt, over 20 vehicles were torched while several instances of stone-pelting and clashes were reported from across Saharanpur.