Saharanpur violence: Internet services blocked after Bhim Army founder Chandrasekhar's arrest

Lucknow: Internet services in Saharanpur have been blocked for two days to prevent social media being misused to foment tension following the arrest of Bhim Army founder Chandrashekhar, the main accused in the recent violence in the district, the police said on Thursday.

"Internet facilities have been blocked for two days by the district magistrate of Saharanpur," Inspector General, (crime), Hariram Sharma said.

He said that a total of 46 FIRs have been registered ever since inter-caste violence broke out in Saharanpur in May.

As many as 206 arrests have been made so far, including that of Chandrasekhar, who has been booked under three FIRs, he said.

Chandrasekhar, 30, was nabbed from the Dalhousie area of Himachal Pradesh, Additional Director General (Meerut zone) Anand Kumar said.

He will be brought to Saharanpur on a transit remand.

Earlier, two members of the Bhim Army were also arrested in Saharanpur over their alleged involvement in the Ramnagar caste violence that took place on 9 May.

The Saharanpur district saw repeated violence after one person was killed and several others injured in a clash between Dalits and Thakurs at Shabbirpur village on 5 May.

Chandrasekhar had since been evading arrest and the police had declared a reward of Rs 12,000 for information about his whereabouts.