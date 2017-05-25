Saharanpur violence: BJP MP Raghav Lakhanpal Sharma offers to adopt riot-hit Shabbirpur village

Saharanpur: A local BJP MP has sent a proposal to the Centre to adopt Shabbirpur village, which has been witnessing inter-caste clashes, under the Adarsh Gram Yojna.

After a meeting with the officials concerned, BJP MP Raghav Lakhanpal Sharma chose the village under scheme and sent a proposal for the same to the central government. He said he would not only restore harmony in the area but would also help develop it. Sharma said he would bring in many schemes for the betterment of youth, women and farmers.

He also said that he would ensure that schemes for roads, water supply, electricity, drainage system and irrigation are implemented effectively.

On 5 May, a Dalit group in Shabbirpur village had objected to a procession of Thakurs to mark the birth anniversary of Rajput king Maharana Pratap, triggering violence, in which one person was killed and over 15 were injured.

On Wednesday, some unidentified persons had set afire 12 houses of Thakurs in the village ahead of the arrival of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati there.

A mob later attacked a group of people returning from a rally of Mayawati, killing one Ashish (24), who hailed from Sarsawa town, on the spot and injuring four others.