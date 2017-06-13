Saharanpur violence: Bhim Army chief's mother Kamlesh to lead protest on 18 June

Saharanpur: Kamlesh, the mother of arrested Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar, has replaced her son as the head of the Dalit outfit and announced a congregation of the community in the national capital on 18 June.

She made the announcement in a purported video clip that surfaced on social media on Tuesday.

"I am coming to Jantar Mantar (in Delhi) on 18 June. This is Baba Saheb's (B R Ambedkar's) mission and we should not let it stop. You all must arrive there in big numbers," she purportedly said in the 22-second-long clip.

She also cautioned Bhim Army workers against "some people" who wanted to weaken their "movement".

Along with the video, a pamphlet was released in which the Bhim Army, accused of involvement in the recent caste-based violence in Saharanpur, urged the president to release the "innocent Dalits" who have been jailed.

The pamphlet also sought security for Chandrashekhar and his family.

Chandrashekhar, a lawyer by profession, was arrested on 8 June by Special Task Force of Uttar Pradesh Police from Himachal Pradesh's Dalhousie in connection with his alleged role in the violence in Saharanpur.

Chandrasekhar had shot to limelight after holding a demonstration at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi against violence on Dalits in Saharanpur.

Earlier, two members of the Bhim Army were arrested in Saharanpur for their alleged involvement in the Ramnagar caste violence on 9 May after a person was killed and several others were injured in a clash between Dalits and Thakurs at Shabbirpur village on 5 May.

About a dozen police vehicles were set ablaze and 12 policemen were injured in subsequent violence on 9 May.