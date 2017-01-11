Sagarmala Project: Karnataka seeks Rs 8,741 crores for fresh skill development projects

Sagarmala Project is likely to get more funds from the government in the upcoming Union Budget as the Karnataka state government has approached the Ministry of Shipping with a host of fresh development plans amounting to an additional expenditure of Rupees 8,741 crores.

Sagarmala Project is a Government of India initiative aimed at developing port infrastructure in India to make it modern and world class, so as to boost economic activity in the coastal areas.

Most of the Karnataka government's proposals are directed towards generation of employment and skill development.

Captain C Swamy, Director of Public works, Ports and Inland Water Transport Department in Government of Karnatka recently went into a deliberation with top officials in charge of the Sagarmala Project, over the proposed new projects.

The new projects are likely to be incorporated in the upcoming budget, says a highly placed ministry official.

While speaking to Firstpost after the meeting, Captain Swamy said, “ The new projects will be in addition to the projects in the state that have already been approved and incorporated in the Sagarmala vision.”

Earlier the shipping ministry approved projects worth Rupees 6,215 crores for Karnataka, out of which Rupees 4,000 crore was earmarked for Belekeri port development.

“We are yet to decide upon the funding pattern and sources,” Captain Swami said.

Skill Development Proposals

A copy of the proposal accessed by Firstpost reads that Rs 210 crore has been sought for Maritime skill development in the state.

The skill development programmes include, “ establishment of Marine college under Indian Maritime University, Chennai for providing Navigational education" to enable people to get jobs in merchant vessels.

“There is a huge demand for seafarers in world marine scenario, and it is the right time to establish a Marine college in any one of the three coastal districts of Karnataka,” the proposal reads.

It also envisions “providing port managerial skill development programmes for creating more employment opportunities.”

“There is a dearth of skilled people for manning harbour crafts, fishing vessels, tugs, barges, sailing vessels and inland vessels in Karnataka Coast. It is a statutory obligation to employ competent, skilled crew member on the said vessels in the interest of the safety of men and material transported through water transport,” it reads.

Captain Swamy says that the Karnataka government would proceed to make detailed study as to what number of jobs would be created by the projects, soon after approval is granted.

Sagarmala,the port-led industrialization project is expected to create more than 1 crore jobs throughout India and Karnataka expects to tap a chunk of it by investing in fresh ideas.

Port Modernisation

The new proposals, which are expected to generate employment opportunities, seek to enhance Karnataka’s port related economic activities to a large scale.

“To facilitate handling of exclusive coastal cargo and to earn more revenue to the state exchequer and provide more employment opportunity,” the Karnataka government comes up with fresh proposals of construction of six coastal berths and capital dredging projects on various ports of the state.

Coastal berths facilitate safe loading and unloading of cargo at ports and capital dredging boosts the cargo handling capacity of the ports.

Proposed port modernization schemes also include creation of new ports with an estimated expenditure of Rs 2,000 crores in Uttara Kannada district. In addition to this, it also entails a proposal to construct a dry dock in old Mangaluru port for coastal vessel repairs, which would require additional Rs 60 crores.

The total cost of seventeen proposals under the port-modernisation head is estimated to be Rs 3,443 crores.

Apart from the above said programmes the Karnataka government has also sought approval for 16 rail and road connectivity projects and 10 coastal berth schemes that would require funding of Rupees 1288 crores.

The Karnataka government has also sought approval for it’s earlier plan to develop a port in Tadadi at the cost of Rupees 3,800 crores.