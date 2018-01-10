SAD welcomes Supreme Court decision to constitute fresh SIT for 1984 anti-Sikh riot cases

Chandigarh: The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal hailed the Supreme Court's decision to constitute a fresh Special Investigation Team (SIT) to monitor a probe into 186 anti-Sikh riot cases.

The victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots were unable to get justice for 33 years, SAD president and former deputy chief minister Badal was quoted as saying in a statement released.

It was of utmost importance to speed up the investigation and bring the guilty to books, Badal said.

"Thirty-three years have been lost. Many witnesses have passed away. Many others have become very old and infirm. We must ensure speedy trials to ensure those who perpetrated the anti-Sikh genocide do not escape justice," he added.

The new SIT should inquire into the functioning of officers of the Delhi Police who were alleged to have deliberately weakened cases against several Congress leaders, Sukhbir said.

The Supreme Court today said it would constitute a fresh three-member SIT, to be headed by a former high court judge, to monitor probe into 186 anti-Sikh riot cases, that followed the assassination of former prime minister Indira Gandhi in 1984, in which investigations were closed.