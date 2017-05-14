SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal condoles death of three persons in Bathinda bus fire

Chandigarh: Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal condoled the death of three persons following a fire in a private luxury bus at Rampura Phul town in Bathinda district.

Three passengers were charred to death while 19 others injured in a fire that broke out in an air-conditioned bus going from Bathinda to Ludhiana last on Saturday.

The former Punjab chief minister urged the ruling Congress government to give liberal financial assistance to the family of the deceased as well as those who were injured in the incident.

Badal also reached out to those injured in the incident. "The injured should be provided free medical treatment and in case of severe burn injuries, a comprehensive rehabilitation package should be chalked out for them," he said.