Sabzar Bhat killing: Internet services suspended after violent protest rocks Kashmir

Srinagar: Mobile internet services were suspended in Kashmir Valley on Saturday as a precautionary measure in the wake of killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Sabzar Ahmad Bhat in an encounter with security forces in Tral.

Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Soimoh village of Tral, 36 km from Srinagar, following information about presence of some top Hizbul Mujahideen militants to the security officers.

Mobile internet services have been snapped across the Valley since the afternoon, officials said.

However, BSNL broadband service was functioning normally, they said.

The officials said the services were suspended as a precautionary measure to check rumour-mongering following protests at various places against Bhat's killing at Tral this morning. The mobile internet suspension comes hours after the government lifted a month-long ban on 22 social networking websites and apps in the Valley.

Stone pelting incidents have been reported in some parts of south Kashmir including Tral in Pulwama and Khanabal in Anamtnag district