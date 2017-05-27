Sabzar Bhat encounter: Pakistan condemns killing of Hizbul militant in Kashmir

Islamabad: Pakistan on Saturday condemned the killing of top Hizbul commander Sabzar Ahmad Bhat and other militants in Jammu and Kashmir, and called upon the international community, including the UN and human rights organisations, to intervene in the matter.

Accusing India of carrying out "extra-judicial killings", Foreign Affairs Adviser Sartaj Aziz said India killed "12 Kashmiri youths in Kashmir since yesterday (Friday) in Pulwama and Baramulla. Three of them were martyred extra-judicially as has been done on numerous occasions in the recent past."

He urged the international community to call upon India to immediately stop the "ruthless killing of defenceless Kashmiris".

Sabzar, 28, was killed along with his two accomplices in a four-hour-long gunfight in a village in Tral town of Pulwama district. He was named as the successor of Burhan Wani — who was killed last year on 8 July.

In another incident, six militants were killed by the army, when an infiltration bid was foiled on Saturday in Rampur sector of the Line of Control in Baramulla district.