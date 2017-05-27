Sabzar Bhat encounter: Authorities impose curfew in Kashmir Valley amid tension over killing of Hizbul commander

Srinagar: A curfew will be imposed in seven police station areas of Srinagar on Sunday as a pre-emptive measure to prevent spread of violent protests which took place on Saturday, following killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Sabzar Ahmad Bhat in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama.

"Curfew will be imposed on Sunday in seven police station areas of Srinagar as a precautionary measure," Farooq Lone, district magistrate, Srinagar told PTI. He said the curfew will be imposed in Khanyar, Kralkhud, Maharaj Gunj, Maisuma, Nowhatta, Rainawari and Safakadal.

Lone also said that educational institutions in the city will remain close on Monday. "The admit cards of students appearing in CET and other competitive examinations will be treated as curfew passes. The staff posted as invigilators can use their identity cards for reaching the centres and back home," he added.

Meanwhile, the authorities in Ganderbal district have imposed restrictions on movement of people under Section 144 (Power to issue order in urgent cases of nuisance of apprehended danger) of CrPC.

"In view of the prevailing law and order situation and to avoid any damage to public and private properties, Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed within the territorial jurisdiction of Ganderbal district with immediate effect till further orders," Tariq Hussain Ganai, district magistrate, Ganderbal said.

Abid Rashid, DM, Anantnag said that strict restrictions would be in place in the district tomorrow to prevent breach of peace or loss of life in view of the prevailing situation.