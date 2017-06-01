Sabzar Bhat encounter aftermath: No classes for kids in Kashmir for fourth consecutive day

Srinagar: Academic activities in many schools and colleges across Kashmir remained suspended for the fourth day as a precautionary measure in the aftermath of killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Sabzar Bhat last week.

Class work remained suspended in all the educational institutions throughout the three districts of Anantnag, Kulgam and Shopian in south Kashmir, officials siad.

In the districts of Srinagar, Budgam, and Pulwama, the officials said, the teaching work continued to remain suspended in all the colleges and higher secondary schools of these districts, while the class work in other educational institutions went on. Schools and colleges remained suspended in all across Ganderbal and Kangan areas on Thursday as well.

While educational institutions remained closed on Monday due to separatist-sponsored strike, the authorities had ordered suspension of the academic activities across the valley on Tuesday as a precautionary measure.

The order was modified to exempt schools upto 10th standard in some parts of the Valley since Wednesday.

The decision to suspend class work was taken in view of the violent protests over killing of Bhat and his colleague in an encounter with security forces in Soimoh area of Tral, in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, on Saturday.