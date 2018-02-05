Ryan school case: CBI files 5,000 page chargesheet against class XI student for Pradyuman Thakur's murder

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a 5,000-page chargesheet in the murder of an eight-year-old student at Gurugrm's Ryan International School, charging a class XI student of the same school with murder. A Gurugram Sessions court is hearing the murder case.

The CBI charged the juvenile offender with the murder of Pradyuman Thakur, a class II student. The agency, however, said that a separate investigation around the dubious role of Haryana Police in the preliminary investigation of the case and the school administration's role is still ongoing. The current chargesheet only relates to the murder of Pradyuman.

The sessions court had earlier too taken a tough stance against the accused teenager. On 8 January, the court had rejected the bail plea of the 16-year-old student, declined the bail plea of the accused and imposed a cost of Rs 21,000 for "wasting court's time" in baseless litigation and directed the father of the accused to deposit the amount.

The court said the accused's ulterior motive in filing the present application was aimed to divert the track of the ongoing investigation or delay the probe and then "grab" the default bail.

The 16-year-old is being tried as an adult in the case after the Juvenile Justice Board held on 20 December that the teenager was mature enough to recognise the consequences of his actions.

If convicted, the accused will stay in a correctional home till he is 21 years old after which the court can shift him to a jail or grant him bail, it had said.

The court had set up a committee which included a psychologist from the PGI, Rohtak, for an expert opinion on the accused who was taken into custody by the CBI in November 2017.

Pradyuman was found dead with his throat slit in the school's washroom on 8 September. Initially, bus conductor Ashok Kumar was arrested by the Haryana Police in connection with the crime.

Later, a Class XI student, who allegedly wanted a parent-teacher meeting and an examination at the school postponed was apprehended by the CBI in connection with the killing of the seven-year-old boy.

Kumar was granted bail by a Gurugram civil court in November.

With inputs from agencies